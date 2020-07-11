36 Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA with move-in specials
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 62
1 of 27
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 28
Sure, the "official" name is Randolph Town, but you'll never hear a local call it that. Randolph's nickname has become its mostly official proper name.
Situated 15 miles south of Boston, Randolph, MA is known for its long and rich history as well as its current development as a city. The community has been largely known in the past as one of the forerunners of the shoe and boots industries. These days, however, the city has grown past that identity and focused its efforts on service and light manufacturing industries. Think that’s dandy? Time to search for an apartment, then.
Having trouble with Craigslist Randolph? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Randolph apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Randolph apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.