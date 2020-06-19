22 Hooker Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton. Located at the end of a dead end street and within walking distance to downtown, this is a great space and a great location! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, and more. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the unit. Beautiful floors throughout. Large shared front porch and private back balcony. Plenty of parking. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security Deposit required upon move in.



Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.



Available August 1st, 2020



For more information or to schedule a showing:

Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935

Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com



** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**