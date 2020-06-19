All apartments in Northampton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

22 Hooker Ave - 2

22 Hooker Avenue · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA 01060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton. Located at the end of a dead end street and within walking distance to downtown, this is a great space and a great location! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, and more. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the unit. Beautiful floors throughout. Large shared front porch and private back balcony. Plenty of parking. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security Deposit required upon move in.

Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.

Available August 1st, 2020

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have any available units?
22 Hooker Ave - 2 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have?
Some of 22 Hooker Ave - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Hooker Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Hooker Ave - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Hooker Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 does offer parking.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Hooker Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Hooker Ave - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
