studio apartments
124 Studio Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA
151 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
106 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
28 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
73 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,850
462 sqft
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight.
Results within 10 miles of Lynn
68 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
635 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
30 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
51 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
47 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,135
650 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
71 Units Available
North End
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,212
530 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,292
647 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
56 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,367
553 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
20 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,015
461 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
130 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,175
419 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.
27 Units Available
North End
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,315
573 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
40 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
130 Units Available
South End
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
61 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,293
589 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,425
564 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
