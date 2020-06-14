10 Apartments for rent in Littleton Common, MA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,824
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)
Results within 10 miles of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Littleton Common, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Littleton Common renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

