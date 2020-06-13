29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA
Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.
Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more
Finding an apartment in Hudson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.