21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 68
1 of 4
1 of 8
Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…
First, though, let’s take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life’s really like in the “Land of the Winding River”. See more
Finding an apartment in Haverhill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.