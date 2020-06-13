8 Apartments for rent in Greenfield Town, MA

Greenfield Neighborhoods

Greenfield has a very local feel, with a small-town charm that makes it easy to want to get involved in the community. Various suburbs surround the downtown area, where you can find a varied selection of places to rent in Greenfield.

Hillside: Located conveniently next to downtown and is dotted with a multitude of single and multifamily homes built during the early 19th century. House rentals in this area are easy to find, and the neighborhood recently underwent a revitalization project designed to increase commerce and make improvements to the area's infrastructure.

Silver Street/Federal Street: If you are looking for something cozy, this area is a good location to find smaller places to live, such as a studio apartment for rent.

Downtown: Good for smaller rental homes as well and will place you smack dab in the center of the action. Downtown is certainly not lacking for culture or great food, and you can work on your farm-to-table dinner skills by frequenting the weekend farmer's market. When you get tired of all of that cooking, have someone else do it for you at one of the awesome brunch spots. Living in the downtown area will not cure your active night owl, but it will allow you to better entertain it, as The Arts Block has live music at least three nights a week.