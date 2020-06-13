Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Greenfield Town, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Mill House
75 Wells St, Greenfield Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
A short drive from I-91 and Route 5. Recently renovated apartments in a large residential community. Homes feature carpet, fully equipped kitchen, a bathtub and garbage disposal. Community has a pool and a gym.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield Town

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge
6 Bridge Street, Millers Falls, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this fully renovated 4 bedroom home right in the center of Millers. Home is sporting a new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinetry and new countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield Town
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
10 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
1 Bedroom
$973
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
174 Slate Rock Road
174 Slate Rock Rd, Windham County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
NEW PRICE OPTIONS Ideal Country Living: 3 + Bedroom fully furnished Home for Rent GUILFORD VT - ***please note: In compliance with the CDC, we are working from home. to reach Chrys, please call 802-254-6200 or email her directly at chrys_peck@yahoo.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
1900 sqft
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
City GuideGreenfield Town
Fun fact! Greenfield, MA, is home to a "gravity hill," a place where the layout of the surrounding land creates the optical illusion that a slight downhill slope appears to be a slight uphill slope. Got that? You can find this spectacle on Shelburne Road, right after the Route 2 bridge. A car in neutral at the bottom will appear to crawl uphill, a sight that will surely impress your visiting friends.

Greenfield, located in New England, stretches over 22 square miles and is located 90 miles from Boston, if you feel the need to be close to a major city. Greenfield is a picturesque town, a center of commerce and culture, with a vibrant downtown area that is full of great restaurants, shops and historical sights. Farms, industry and residential neighborhoods make up the rest of the town. Greenfield is lesser known than its popular artsy neighbors, Northampton and Amherst, but Greenfield is quickly coming out of its shell and showing everyone what it has to offer. New England weather is not for the faint of heart, but cold, snowy winters can be exciting, and you will learn to play the fun game of experimenting with exactly how many layers to wear for each five degree change in temperature. The hot, humid summers allow you to get better acquainted with the local splash holes, as well as with your friends who may have a larger pool than you do.

Greenfield Neighborhoods

Greenfield has a very local feel, with a small-town charm that makes it easy to want to get involved in the community. Various suburbs surround the downtown area, where you can find a varied selection of places to rent in Greenfield.

Hillside: Located conveniently next to downtown and is dotted with a multitude of single and multifamily homes built during the early 19th century. House rentals in this area are easy to find, and the neighborhood recently underwent a revitalization project designed to increase commerce and make improvements to the area's infrastructure.

Silver Street/Federal Street: If you are looking for something cozy, this area is a good location to find smaller places to live, such as a studio apartment for rent.

Downtown: Good for smaller rental homes as well and will place you smack dab in the center of the action. Downtown is certainly not lacking for culture or great food, and you can work on your farm-to-table dinner skills by frequenting the weekend farmer's market. When you get tired of all of that cooking, have someone else do it for you at one of the awesome brunch spots. Living in the downtown area will not cure your active night owl, but it will allow you to better entertain it, as The Arts Block has live music at least three nights a week.

Becoming One of the Locals

Energy Park is a great place to meet your neighbors and just hang out in the warmer months, especially to attend the Summer in the Park concert series, armed with a blanket, food and beverages. One of the park's main goals is to provide public education on issues related to sustainable energy. Walking through the park, you are bound to see several clean energy demonstrations underway, so get out there and learn. If more rugged hiking is your thing, Highland Park offers a network of trails to satisfy your secret daredevil, and for yet one more option for summer cooling, the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area is at your disposal, featuring a swimming area with a sand beach. If you close your eyes, you may think you were transported to a tropical paradise.

Do you have an inner poet or just want to hear other people's? Greenfield hosts the annual Word Festival, a poetry festival where poets read original and non-original works in various venues throughout the town. If you still need more poet-inspired activities, Poet's Seat Tower, located in Rocky Mountain Park, was named for the many poets who flocked to the spot to write their hearts out. You can do so, too, and then debut your masterpiece at next year's Word Festival.

Speaking of festivals, Greenfield hosts the Green River Festival, which combines music, local food and dancing in an annual summer event. If you are more visually inclined, the Brick and Mortar Video Festival turns the downtown area into a living, breathing video art installation every October.

Ever been to the grange? Greenfield has its very own Guiding Star Grange, which is a community space that holds events every weekend, including various live music performances and group dances. What better way to get to know your neighbors than by joining them in a contra dance.

Greenfield has all the makings to become your best friend, a place you can call home and mean it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greenfield Town?
The average rent price for Greenfield Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenfield Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Greenfield Town area include Greenfield Community College, Becker College, Clark University, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greenfield Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenfield Town from include Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Keene, and Amherst Center.

