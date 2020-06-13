Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
$
Wadsworth
30 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
22 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.

Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
685 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)

Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.

Downtown Framingham
1 Unit Available
82 Concord st
82 Concord Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in Downtown Framingham (train, restaurants, shopping, and more)!!!! 9 Tastefully finished 1 bedroom apartments for rent for the first time ever in a brand new 4 story building.

1 Unit Available
89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those

1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
City Guide for Franklin, MA

So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franklin, MA

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

