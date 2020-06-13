24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA
So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year. See more
Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.