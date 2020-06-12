/
2 bedroom apartments
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
68 Clack St.
68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
250 Station Cir.
250 Station Circle, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1238 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
92 Violet Ave
92 Violet Avenue, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1280 sqft
Bright light and just right. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
20 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
West Roxbury Center
37 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
14 Heron St
14 Heron Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 =====> Super STEAL!! <======= - Property Id: 290257 ** Available for July 1st ** Virtual tour available upon request! Heat & Hot water included!! 1 Parking spot included Central Air Gym Pool Private balcony Pets Negotiable One
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
118 Edgemere Rd.
118 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1007 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
5110 Washington St.
5110 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
863 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Ridgecrest Ter.
45 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
75 Sunnyside St.
75 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
125 Edgemere Rd.
125 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1085 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
19 Ridgecrest Ter.
19 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Dedham
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
38 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1429 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
