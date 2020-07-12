Apartment List
/
MA
/
danvers
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danvers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12 Cherry Street
12 Cherry Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
This rarely available and desirable 2 bedroom townhouse is tucked away on a side-street close to downtown Danvers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
29 LOCUST ST
29 Locust Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
RECENTLY REDONE (1-2yrs) PAINT, W/W CARPETING, APPLIANCES, FLOORS, BATH,LOVELY NEUTRAL GRAY/WHITE TONES LAUNDRY ACROSS DRIVEWAY COIN OP IN OTHER BUILDING PARKING FOR TWO CARS
Results within 1 mile of Danvers
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Salem
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
36 Village Rd
36 Village Road, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Parkland Avenue
85 Lynnfield Street - 2
85 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
second floor large private new deck both wood and ceramic floors ceiling fans in all bdrs and living room new oven and dish washer laundry room in basement private off street parking close to schools and shopping centers

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
31 Ocean
31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1023 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Avenue
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynn English
474 Chatham Street 3
474 Chatham Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004 Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.
City Guide for Danvers, MA

Pack your toothpaste: The former agricultural hub of Danvers, MA, was once so famous for its own special strain of onion ("The Danvers Onion") that it earned the nickname "Oniontown"!

A medium-sized coastal town in Massachusetts, Danvers is a charming place, originally known for its agriculture. It was also home to the famed Witch Trials, though its neighbor, Salem, got all the credit (not that Danvers is complaining about shedding that infamy). If you like spooky history, you can visit the house of the convicted witch Rebecca Nurse--but don't think about renting it, as it's a registered historical landmark (not to mention the haunting potential!). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Danvers, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danvers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Danvers 1 BedroomsDanvers 2 BedroomsDanvers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanvers Apartments with BalconyDanvers Apartments with Gym
Danvers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanvers Apartments with ParkingDanvers Apartments with PoolDanvers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Danvers Cheap PlacesDanvers Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanvers Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAHudson, MA
Andover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

North Shore Community CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University