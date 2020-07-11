12 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA with move-in specials
Pack your toothpaste: The former agricultural hub of Danvers, MA, was once so famous for its own special strain of onion ("The Danvers Onion") that it earned the nickname "Oniontown"!
A medium-sized coastal town in Massachusetts, Danvers is a charming place, originally known for its agriculture. It was also home to the famed Witch Trials, though its neighbor, Salem, got all the credit (not that Danvers is complaining about shedding that infamy). If you like spooky history, you can visit the house of the convicted witch Rebecca Nurse--but don't think about renting it, as it's a registered historical landmark (not to mention the haunting potential!). See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Danvers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Danvers apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.