Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Danvers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Results within 10 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
27 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
15 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,962
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
206 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
156 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,025
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
City Guide for Danvers, MA

Pack your toothpaste: The former agricultural hub of Danvers, MA, was once so famous for its own special strain of onion ("The Danvers Onion") that it earned the nickname "Oniontown"!

A medium-sized coastal town in Massachusetts, Danvers is a charming place, originally known for its agriculture. It was also home to the famed Witch Trials, though its neighbor, Salem, got all the credit (not that Danvers is complaining about shedding that infamy). If you like spooky history, you can visit the house of the convicted witch Rebecca Nurse--but don't think about renting it, as it's a registered historical landmark (not to mention the haunting potential!). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Danvers, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Danvers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Danvers apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

