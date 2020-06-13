400 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
Don't let the dark Sean Penn movie scare you away--Mystic River is a beautiful waterway. And with the Boston skyline standing tall just on the other side of it, Chelsea, MA gets a two-for-one dose of beauty.
With 35,177 people packed into a land area of 2.2 square miles, Chelsea is the smallest city in Massachusetts and the 26th densest in the country. The Massachusett tribe that inhabited the area apparently chose the locale for a good reason. They called this land "Winnisimmet," meaning "good spring nearby." This, and the warming influence of the ocean that moderates the climate relative to the hinterland, prompt people to make a beeline to Chelsea. In a nutshell, Chelsea offers the best of both worlds--affordable housing in a quaint, vibrant location minutes away from the big city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Chelsea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Chelsea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.