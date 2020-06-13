Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

400 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA

Finding an apartment in Chelsea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Ave Unit 1
18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices. This 1,200 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Addison-Orange
1 Unit Available
84 Spruce
84 Spruce Street, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
100 Broadway
100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
28 Hawthorne Street
28 Hawthorn Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Hawthorne Street Apt #1, Chelsea, MA 02150 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 06/01 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Eutaw Street #1
83 Eutaw St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1600 sqft
East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Green St Apt 2
17 Green Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
815 sqft
This appealing 1+ bedroom offers a stainless & granite kitchen, hardwood floors, extra storage and a common roof deck with fantastic city views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 1
75 Morris St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2018. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Condor St.
27 Condor Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price reflects 1/2 Month Free Special Terms: One year lease
City Guide for Chelsea, MA

Don't let the dark Sean Penn movie scare you away--Mystic River is a beautiful waterway. And with the Boston skyline standing tall just on the other side of it, Chelsea, MA gets a two-for-one dose of beauty.

With 35,177 people packed into a land area of 2.2 square miles, Chelsea is the smallest city in Massachusetts and the 26th densest in the country. The Massachusett tribe that inhabited the area apparently chose the locale for a good reason. They called this land "Winnisimmet," meaning "good spring nearby." This, and the warming influence of the ocean that moderates the climate relative to the hinterland, prompt people to make a beeline to Chelsea. In a nutshell, Chelsea offers the best of both worlds--affordable housing in a quaint, vibrant location minutes away from the big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chelsea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chelsea, MA

Finding an apartment in Chelsea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

