8 Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA with move-in specials

Twenty miles south of Boston, Brockton is a northeastern town rich with history and acclaimed for its devotion to residents.

Located in Plymouth County (yes, close to the rock), Brockton has been a city of evolution since its creation in 1881. Starting out as a farm town for settlers, Brockton quickly changed with the times and became a factory city, making shoes by the dozens.

Today, Brockton is home to 100,000 residents and has no trouble keeping them entertained. Brockton is small yet mighty. After all, it is referred to as the "City of Champions." Living here provides a lifestyle rich in living and entertainment options. From shopping at Westgate Mall to exploring the arts (museums, orchestra) and eclectic dining options to supporting local sports, the entertainment options are endless in this historic area. Thriving Brockton awaits. Come claim your piece of the American pie.