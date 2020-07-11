Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brockton apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
North Randolph
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
City Guide for Brockton, MA

Twenty miles south of Boston, Brockton is a northeastern town rich with history and acclaimed for its devotion to residents.

Located in Plymouth County (yes, close to the rock), Brockton has been a city of evolution since its creation in 1881. Starting out as a farm town for settlers, Brockton quickly changed with the times and became a factory city, making shoes by the dozens.

Today, Brockton is home to 100,000 residents and has no trouble keeping them entertained. Brockton is small yet mighty. After all, it is referred to as the “City of Champions.” Living here provides a lifestyle rich in living and entertainment options. From shopping at Westgate Mall to exploring the arts (museums, orchestra) and eclectic dining options to supporting local sports, the entertainment options are endless in this historic area. Thriving Brockton awaits. Come claim your piece of the American pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brockton, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brockton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brockton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

