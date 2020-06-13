Apartment List
/
MA
/
boxborough
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA

Finding an apartment in Boxborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 5 miles of Boxborough
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,824
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Boxborough
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Marlborough
9 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
9 Estabrook
9 Estabrook Avenue, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boxborough, MA

Finding an apartment in Boxborough that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Boxborough 1 BedroomsBoxborough 2 BedroomsBoxborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoxborough 3 BedroomsBoxborough Apartments with Balcony
Boxborough Apartments with GarageBoxborough Apartments with GymBoxborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoxborough Apartments with Parking
Boxborough Apartments with PoolBoxborough Apartments with Washer-DryerBoxborough Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoxborough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Taunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIConcord, NHPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music