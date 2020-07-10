/
apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bellingham Town Center
129 Bellwood Circle
129 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more. A very nice eat in kitchen w/terrific natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1 Gatehouse Drive
1 Gatehouse Drive, Medfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
925 sqft
High quality Low Income Housing located in a quite neighborhood. Household Gross Income must be between the following guideline: 1 person: $48,120 (min.) -$53,760 (max.) 2 people: $48,120 (min) - $61,440 (max.) 3 people: $48,120 (min.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Farmer Cir
1 Farmer Circle, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2268 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial is located on a quiet street. The kitchen has ample cabinets, a center island, room for a dinning area as well. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and access to the deck.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
1 of 30
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.
