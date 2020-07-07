Apartment List
6 Apartments for rent in Barnstable Town, MA with parking

1 Unit Available
Hyannis Port
79 Squaw Island Avenue
79 Squaw Island Road, Barnstable Town, MA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
6637 sqft
**Private house, beach Island and miles to walk.###Bi weekly rental#### Summer July and August $15,000 per week. Call for details on other months. Perfect home for vacation with families who enjoy the beach and pool.

1 Unit Available
Hyannis
54 Channel Point Road
54 Channel Point Road, Barnstable Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1668 sqft
Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room.

1 Unit Available
Newton
84 River Road
84 River Road, Barnstable Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1942 sqft
REHABBED ANTIQUE, NOW 21ST CENTURY!!! FOUOR BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, ALL BR UPSTAIRS. BASEMENT W/LUNDRY.
1 Unit Available
Dennis Port
9 Edwards Avenue
9 Edwards Avenue, Dennis Port, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 Bedroom 1st Floor Year Round Condo-Dennis Port - Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo. Large living room leading to dining area and kitchen. Both Bedrooms are a good size. 1 Assigned parking space per unit, others will need to park in visitors.

1 Unit Available
Dennis Port
64 Center St - #64-1
64 Center St, Dennis Port, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
639 sqft
Updated 2BR unit with brand new hardwood look, easy to maintain luxury floor. Modern, fresh, pleasant colors.

1 Unit Available
Bourne
860 Sandwich Road
860 Sandwich Road, Sagamore, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
970 sqft
Unit is vacant - photos are of the staged model unit. Conveniently located near the Sagamore Bridge for commuters. Across the street access to Cape Cod Canal Bike Path. This unit was built 2018 so it still shows like new.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Barnstable Town, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Barnstable Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

