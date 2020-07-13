/
pet friendly apartments
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Amherst Center, MA
3 Units Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
23 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
8 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1900 sqft
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.
9 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
6 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
