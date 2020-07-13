/
pet friendly apartments
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Windsor Locks
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Forest Park
1085 Dickinson Street
1085 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
930 sqft
1085 Dickinson Street Available 08/03/20 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included - 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included.
Suffield Corner
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,135
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Sixteen Acres
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Six Corners
43 Avon Place - 1
43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space.
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Chicopee Center
351 Hampden St 1
351 Hampden St, Chicopee, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 318938 1st floor, 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, gas heat, gas hotwater, hardwood floors, natural woodwork.
