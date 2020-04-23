70 University Drive - 308

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access key fob access

Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units. In addition, we feature free on site parking, bike racks, and are the perfect location for a short walk to local shops and restaurants and bus stops ready to take you to downtown Amherst, UMass Campus and our local shopping and entertainment malls.

Seventy University Drive features 36 newly built units in Amherst, Massachusetts. Walking distance from local restaurants and shops and from the bus line ready to take you to Amherst, UMass Campus, or our local malls for even more shopping experience.