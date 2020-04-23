All apartments in Amherst Center
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:45 PM

70 University Drive - 308

70 University Dr · (413) 835-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA 01002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units. In addition, we feature free on site parking, bike racks, and are the perfect location for a short walk to local shops and restaurants and bus stops ready to take you to downtown Amherst, UMass Campus and our local shopping and entertainment malls.
Seventy University Drive features 36 newly built units in Amherst, Massachusetts. Walking distance from local restaurants and shops and from the bus line ready to take you to Amherst, UMass Campus, or our local malls for even more shopping experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 University Drive - 308 have any available units?
70 University Drive - 308 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 University Drive - 308 have?
Some of 70 University Drive - 308's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 University Drive - 308 currently offering any rent specials?
70 University Drive - 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 University Drive - 308 pet-friendly?
No, 70 University Drive - 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amherst Center.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 offer parking?
Yes, 70 University Drive - 308 does offer parking.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 University Drive - 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 have a pool?
No, 70 University Drive - 308 does not have a pool.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 have accessible units?
Yes, 70 University Drive - 308 has accessible units.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 University Drive - 308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 University Drive - 308 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 University Drive - 308 has units with air conditioning.
