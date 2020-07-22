Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Acton apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month's...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
9 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
35 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,461
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1100 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1000 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
$
18 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,375
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,694
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Lower Belvidere
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
$
12 Units Available
Saxonville
40 Riverpath Dr.
40 Riverpath Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1917 sqft
Avalon Framingham features brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with loft and den options. Contemporary living spaces including gourmet kitchens with modern appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Acton, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Acton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Acton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

