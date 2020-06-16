All apartments in Zachary
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

2551 Arceneaux Ave.

2551 Arceneaux Avenue · (225) 252-8645
Location

2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2551 Arceneaux Ave. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates -
Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Subdivision: Marshall Bond Estates

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,489 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,600.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS

Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Fridge Remains
Fenced Yard
Double Garage

This 3 bedroom home sits on the corner lot of a dead end street which backs up to an open field for maximum privacy & peace.

This home feature the following;
- an open floor plan
- stainless appliances
- granite countertops and a breakfast bar
- The master bath features dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large master closet.
- The two spare bedrooms each offer nice size closets.
- There is a covered patio and fenced yard

(RLNE5663577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have any available units?
2551 Arceneaux Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have?
Some of 2551 Arceneaux Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Arceneaux Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Arceneaux Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Arceneaux Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have a pool?
No, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 Arceneaux Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 Arceneaux Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
