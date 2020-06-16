Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates -

Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.

Subdivision: Marshall Bond Estates



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1,489 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,600.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.00

PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE

PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS



Description:

Washer & Dryer Connections

Fridge Remains

Fenced Yard

Double Garage



This 3 bedroom home sits on the corner lot of a dead end street which backs up to an open field for maximum privacy & peace.



This home feature the following;

- an open floor plan

- stainless appliances

- granite countertops and a breakfast bar

- The master bath features dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large master closet.

- The two spare bedrooms each offer nice size closets.

- There is a covered patio and fenced yard



(RLNE5663577)