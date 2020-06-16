Amenities
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates -
Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Subdivision: Marshall Bond Estates
3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,489 SQ.FT.
RENT: $ 1,600.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS
Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Fridge Remains
Fenced Yard
Double Garage
This 3 bedroom home sits on the corner lot of a dead end street which backs up to an open field for maximum privacy & peace.
This home feature the following;
- an open floor plan
- stainless appliances
- granite countertops and a breakfast bar
- The master bath features dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large master closet.
- The two spare bedrooms each offer nice size closets.
- There is a covered patio and fenced yard
(RLNE5663577)