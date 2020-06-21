All apartments in Zachary


Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

20978 High Plains Drive

20978 High Plains Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1899128
Location

20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2211 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.
This DSLD KLEIN II design is loaded with amenities including energy efficient: rheem tankless gas water heater, low E tilt-in windows, radiant barrier roof decking

Features include: Split/Open floor plan living/kitchen/nook; living room equipped with wood floor, floor to ceiling windows, fireplace equipped with gas log insert and owner furnished television mount.

Kitchen equipped with over-sized cooking island w/breakfast bar, electric range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, wall mounted microwave, under cabinet lighting, walk in pantry; soft touch drawers and cabinets

Master Suite equipped with recessed ceiling; master bath has dual vanities, stand alone shower, soak tub, large dual entry walk in closet, and private toilet.

Laundry Room equipped with cabinets, and washer/dryer hookups only.

Amenities include:
Granite counters throughout; ceiling fans throughout; 2 inch wood blinds; over-sized 2 car garage; newly installed cedar wood fenced back yard; covered patio; over-sized 2 car garage; 9 foot ceilings throughout; Zachary School District

Bonus Amenities:
Owner furnished lawn service; Ring Security Doorbell; Smart Garage Door Opener; Smart Keypad (on front door); Honeywell smart connect Wi-Fi thermostat;

Schedule showing immediately! Available for move in: August 1, 2020

Hurry this property won't last long!

Directions:
From Baton Rouge take Hwy 61 North, Right on Flonacher Rd, right on High Plains Drive
From Zachary take Hwy 964 North, Left on Flonacher Rd, Left on High Plains Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20978 High Plains Drive have any available units?
20978 High Plains Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20978 High Plains Drive have?
Some of 20978 High Plains Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20978 High Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20978 High Plains Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20978 High Plains Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20978 High Plains Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20978 High Plains Drive does offer parking.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20978 High Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive have a pool?
No, 20978 High Plains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 20978 High Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20978 High Plains Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20978 High Plains Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20978 High Plains Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

