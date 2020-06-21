20978 High Plains Drive.

Amenities

Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.

This DSLD KLEIN II design is loaded with amenities including energy efficient: rheem tankless gas water heater, low E tilt-in windows, radiant barrier roof decking



Features include: Split/Open floor plan living/kitchen/nook; living room equipped with wood floor, floor to ceiling windows, fireplace equipped with gas log insert and owner furnished television mount.



Kitchen equipped with over-sized cooking island w/breakfast bar, electric range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, wall mounted microwave, under cabinet lighting, walk in pantry; soft touch drawers and cabinets



Master Suite equipped with recessed ceiling; master bath has dual vanities, stand alone shower, soak tub, large dual entry walk in closet, and private toilet.



Laundry Room equipped with cabinets, and washer/dryer hookups only.



Amenities include:

Granite counters throughout; ceiling fans throughout; 2 inch wood blinds; over-sized 2 car garage; newly installed cedar wood fenced back yard; covered patio; over-sized 2 car garage; 9 foot ceilings throughout; Zachary School District



Bonus Amenities:

Owner furnished lawn service; Ring Security Doorbell; Smart Garage Door Opener; Smart Keypad (on front door); Honeywell smart connect Wi-Fi thermostat;



Schedule showing immediately! Available for move in: August 1, 2020



Hurry this property won't last long!



Directions:

From Baton Rouge take Hwy 61 North, Right on Flonacher Rd, right on High Plains Drive

From Zachary take Hwy 964 North, Left on Flonacher Rd, Left on High Plains Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

