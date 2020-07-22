Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:49 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Westminster, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
11 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
18 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,165
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
4 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10015 Hillyard Ave.
10015 Hillyard Avenue, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Jefferson Terrace - Wonderful home in great Jefferson Terrace location. This rare rental is clean and in excellent condition. Three nice size bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, spacious den formal dining area and large kitchen with breakfast area.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
5640 Upton Dr
5640 Upton Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
5640 Upton Dr Available 08/14/20 5640 Upton - Corner lot in Jefferson Terrace Subd, by Blue Cross & new elementary school. ! Large living /dining area with built in cabinets.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
5430 Cherrywood Dr.
5430 Cherrywood Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
5430 Cherrywood Dr. Available 08/07/20 Great location! — Bluebonnet, Jefferson, and I-10 Area. $1495/month - This newly redecorated home with fenced yard has large kitchen, covered patio, extra covered parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.

Last updated June 7 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
31 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$705
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1755 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
9 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
17 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
10 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
4 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
4 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
28 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westminster, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

