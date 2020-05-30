All apartments in Welsh
400 Derouen St

400 Derouen St · (337) 433-9898
Location

400 Derouen St, Welsh, LA 70591

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
New Welsh subdivision featuring coastal cottage style homes. New Construction 3/2 home in brand new subdivision on outskirts of Welsh. Awesome curb appeal on this corner lot w/adorable custom built home w/exposed rafter tails, oversized porches. Tons of character & designer chosen finishes. Open floor plan w/10' ceilings thru out. Ship lap walls. Large living/dining area. Kitchen boasts abundance of custom cabinets, floating shelving & vent hood, eat-in bar, granite counters, SS appliances & pantry. Spacious bedrooms & mudroom w/storage and desk area. Elegant master suite w/double vanities, granite counters, soaking tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet w/built-ins. Nice covered back patio. Enjoy the country feel of this area, as you entertain family and friends. Small subdivision with low traffic.
*Owner is offering 1/2 off of the first month's rent with one year lease!
*Fridge will be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Derouen St have any available units?
400 Derouen St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Derouen St have?
Some of 400 Derouen St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Derouen St currently offering any rent specials?
400 Derouen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Derouen St pet-friendly?
No, 400 Derouen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welsh.
Does 400 Derouen St offer parking?
No, 400 Derouen St does not offer parking.
Does 400 Derouen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Derouen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Derouen St have a pool?
No, 400 Derouen St does not have a pool.
Does 400 Derouen St have accessible units?
No, 400 Derouen St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Derouen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Derouen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Derouen St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Derouen St has units with air conditioning.
