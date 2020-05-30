400 Derouen St

Amenities

New Welsh subdivision featuring coastal cottage style homes. New Construction 3/2 home in brand new subdivision on outskirts of Welsh. Awesome curb appeal on this corner lot w/adorable custom built home w/exposed rafter tails, oversized porches. Tons of character & designer chosen finishes. Open floor plan w/10' ceilings thru out. Ship lap walls. Large living/dining area. Kitchen boasts abundance of custom cabinets, floating shelving & vent hood, eat-in bar, granite counters, SS appliances & pantry. Spacious bedrooms & mudroom w/storage and desk area. Elegant master suite w/double vanities, granite counters, soaking tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet w/built-ins. Nice covered back patio. Enjoy the country feel of this area, as you entertain family and friends. Small subdivision with low traffic.

*Owner is offering 1/2 off of the first month's rent with one year lease!

*Fridge will be provided.