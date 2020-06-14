Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Walker, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walker renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
29792 Park St
29792 Park St, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1560 sqft
- Precious cottage style home that did NOT flood with an incredibly convenient location to the interstate, Walker schools, and everything Walker has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.
24111 Chateau De Chene Dr, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Move-In Ready Townhome in Walker! - The New Orleans style town home features walk in closets, large master bath, vaulted ceilings in master, tile flooring in the breakfast area. Features 3 bed/2.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1627 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7845 ENGLISH OAK RD
7845 English Oak Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
**Offering Virtual Tours** Great rental home in Denham Springs! Home offers a large living area with laminate wood flooring throughout and ceramic tile in the wet areas - NO CARPET! The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a private en

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
10004 Asheville Drive
10004 Asheville Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1278 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large yard.  Featuring hardwood floors, spacious floor plan, washer and dryer, and all kitchen appliances included. www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
36013 Raleigh Dr.
36013 Raleigh Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2554 sqft
Large Family Home in Live Oak School Dist. - Property Id: 99905 If you need space, this Large Beautiful Single Family Home in Live Oak School District is the home for you! House is 4 BR- 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Walker, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walker renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

