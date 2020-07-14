All apartments in Ruston
813 Laura Ln.

813 Laura Lane · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 Laura Lane, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 813 Laura Ln. · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
813 Laura Ln. Available 08/05/20 Centrally Located 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bed 1 bath home is centrally located. It has a shaded backyard with covered patio. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE2459266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Laura Ln. have any available units?
813 Laura Ln. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 813 Laura Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
813 Laura Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Laura Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 813 Laura Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 813 Laura Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 813 Laura Ln. offers parking.
Does 813 Laura Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Laura Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Laura Ln. have a pool?
No, 813 Laura Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 813 Laura Ln. have accessible units?
No, 813 Laura Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Laura Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Laura Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Laura Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Laura Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
