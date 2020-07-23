/
lincoln county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Lincoln County, LA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
1 Unit Available
North Village Apartments
2301 Timberline Court, Ruston, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the layout of your new, attractive apartment home. Select from our one, two, and three bedroom apartments to find the one that best suits you. Have a relaxing soak in your own garden tub.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
North Village
2301 Timberline Court, Ruston, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our suburban apartment community in Ruston, Louisiana, offers you just the serenity youre looking for in a setting that will have you feeling at home right away.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Kennon Ln Apt # 43
405 Kennon Lane, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
This 2bed/1bath townhouse is located right off Alabama Ave between LaTec and Grambling University campuses. This townhouse has an open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1200 Tech Farm Rd
1200 Tech Farm Road, Ruston, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home close to Louisiana Tech - Property Id: 307582 Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath home within 2 minutes to Tech Campus. Home has been updated and is in move in condition. Large fenced yard and outside utility room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1130 Cassidy Lane
1130 Cassidy Lane, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
1130 Cassidy Lane Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926010)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
835 Melissa St.
835 Melissa Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1192 sqft
835 Melissa St. Available 07/31/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Ruston - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short drive from Downtown Ruston and LA Tech University. This home features a large master bedroom upstairs.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Melissa St.
830 Melissa Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1464 sqft
830 Melissa St. Available 07/31/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Ruston - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short drive from Downtown Ruston and LA Tech University. This home has fresh paint throughout. Available for early move in, before 7/31.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2418 Melody Ln
2418 Melody Lane, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1228 sqft
Centrally Located 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. This unit features a large living room, separate dining room, and kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3485 W California Ave
3485 West California Avenue, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1751 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue
2807 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5828746)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
752 Stable Rd.
752 Stable Road, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced in Back Yard! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home. Features a large fenced in back yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 E Georgia Ave
2306 E Georgia Ave, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1468 sqft
2306 E Georgia Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom with Fenced in Backyard and Shop! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home just minutes outside of Ruston. Lots of parking and a large backyard with shed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 Redwood St.
2407 Redwood St, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
2407 Redwood St. Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan in Creekwood Subdivision - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in the highly desired Creekwood subdivision. Stained concrete floors throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
153 Dunbar Street
153 Dunbar Street, Grambling, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1144 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4897177)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
619 S. Vienna Street
619 South Vienna Street, Ruston, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2908 sqft
- Multiple students welcome! Lots of parking. Walk to Tech, Food, & Neighborhood Wal-Mart. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4860276)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2310 Desiree Street
2310 Desiree Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1276 sqft
- (RLNE4724476)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
178 Old Wire Rd
178 Old Wire Road, Vienna, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3701 sqft
Huge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded and private, including the two beautiful decks overlooking the massive private back yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
813 Laura Ln.
813 Laura Lane, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
813 Laura Ln. Available 08/05/20 Centrally Located 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bed 1 bath home is centrally located. It has a shaded backyard with covered patio.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1111 Cottonwood Drive
1111 Cottonwood Dr, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1128 sqft
NP
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Myrtle Street - 1
109 Myrtle Street, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
1498 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, 1498 HTD. 2 LARGE LIVING ROOMS. $500/MONTH RENT $500 DEPOSIT
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1103 Willow Dr
1103 Willow Dr, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ruston. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, kitchen appliances and yard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
508 James Street
508 James Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$930
1434 sqft
3 bed 1 12/ bath home. Shed for storage. NP
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Minden St
511 Minden Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This house has all wood flooring, recently renovated, central A/C, and is close to LA Tech! Includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and dual kitchen sinks. Has a wrap around covered porch on the front and an attached shared carport in the back.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4150 Highway 818
4150 Louisiana Highway 818, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1692 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4933523)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln County area include South Arkansas Community College, and Bossier Parish Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Bossier City, Ruston, El Dorado, West Monroe, and Red Chute have apartments for rent.