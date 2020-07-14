Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit volleyball court

Our suburban apartment community in Ruston, Louisiana, offers you just the serenity youre looking for in a setting that will have you feeling at home right away. Savor southern living at its best by taking a walk around the pond or playing with your pooch in the dog park. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plan options to find a home youll fall in love with. Your own screened patio or balcony will allow you to enjoy the outdoors without leaving home. North Village Apartments offers you a gated community to call home, near schools and work. Reduce your commute and maximize quality time with family and friends in a place you can stay active, relax, and soak in Ruston, LA.