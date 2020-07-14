All apartments in Ruston
North Village

2301 Timberline Court · (318) 353-8752
Location

2301 Timberline Court, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
volleyball court
Our suburban apartment community in Ruston, Louisiana, offers you just the serenity youre looking for in a setting that will have you feeling at home right away. Savor southern living at its best by taking a walk around the pond or playing with your pooch in the dog park. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plan options to find a home youll fall in love with. Your own screened patio or balcony will allow you to enjoy the outdoors without leaving home. North Village Apartments offers you a gated community to call home, near schools and work. Reduce your commute and maximize quality time with family and friends in a place you can stay active, relax, and soak in Ruston, LA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $16 per pet
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot, garage ($125-$175).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Village have any available units?
North Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
What amenities does North Village have?
Some of North Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Village currently offering any rent specials?
North Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Village pet-friendly?
Yes, North Village is pet friendly.
Does North Village offer parking?
Yes, North Village offers parking.
Does North Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Village have a pool?
Yes, North Village has a pool.
Does North Village have accessible units?
No, North Village does not have accessible units.
Does North Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Village has units with dishwashers.
Does North Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Village has units with air conditioning.
