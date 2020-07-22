Apartment List
LA
ruston
apartments with parking
12 Apartments for rent in Ruston, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ruston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
North Village
2301 Timberline Court, Ruston, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our suburban apartment community in Ruston, Louisiana, offers you just the serenity youre looking for in a setting that will have you feeling at home right away.

2306 E Georgia Ave
2306 E Georgia Ave, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1468 sqft
2306 E Georgia Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom with Fenced in Backyard and Shop! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home just minutes outside of Ruston. Lots of parking and a large backyard with shed.

2407 Redwood St.
2407 Redwood St, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
2407 Redwood St. Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan in Creekwood Subdivision - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in the highly desired Creekwood subdivision. Stained concrete floors throughout.

619 S. Vienna Street
619 South Vienna Street, Ruston, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2908 sqft
- Multiple students welcome! Lots of parking. Walk to Tech, Food, & Neighborhood Wal-Mart. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4860276)

2310 Desiree Street
2310 Desiree Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1276 sqft
- (RLNE4724476)

813 Laura Ln.
813 Laura Lane, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
813 Laura Ln. Available 08/05/20 Centrally Located 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bed 1 bath home is centrally located. It has a shaded backyard with covered patio.

1103 Willow Dr
1103 Willow Dr, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ruston. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, kitchen appliances and yard. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.

511 Minden St
511 Minden Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This house has all wood flooring, recently renovated, central A/C, and is close to LA Tech! Includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and dual kitchen sinks. Has a wrap around covered porch on the front and an attached shared carport in the back.

900 Sherwood Drive
900 Sherwood Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
900 Sherwood Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in the Cul-de-sac - This new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home was built at the end of Sherwood Drive and has plenty of parking.

1490 W Kentucky
1490 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.

1602 Bruin St.
1602 Bruin Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2097 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home, features a large family room and dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast area as well. Lots of space for entertaining on the covered back porch.
Results within 1 mile of Ruston

178 Old Wire Rd
178 Old Wire Road, Vienna, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3701 sqft
Huge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded and private, including the two beautiful decks overlooking the massive private back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ruston

752 Stable Rd.
752 Stable Road, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced in Back Yard! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home. Features a large fenced in back yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ruston, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ruston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

