monroe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Monroe, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2112 North 12th Street
2112 N 12th St, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
2112 North 12th Street Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom home in North Monroe! Move in July 1 - 2 bedroom 1 bath located behind Cormier's in Monroe. Spacious front yard with storage building. Side patio that is fenced.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 McGuire Ave
1813 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Huge 4 bedroom home in Monroe! - You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on McGuire avenue just off Hwy 165! Kitchen area leads into large den, also has an office space! Huge living area with fireplace, huge back yard! Spiral
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
300 North McGuire Avenue
300 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and two bedrooms. Huge storage building behind house. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash only. Tenant will be responsible for gas, electricity, and other utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
326 Auburn Avenue
326 Auburn Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
$1,200 a month/$1,200 deposit. Application & credit check are required.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1708 North 5th Street
1708 North 5th Street, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2172 sqft
Charming Garden District home with hardwood floors throughout., updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home also features a large master bedroom with wood burning fireplace and updated master bathroom with walk in shower.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1015 Spencer Avenue
1015 Spencer Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La. Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
815 East Rimes
815 East Rimes Circle, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bed 2 bath Home in Monroe - 3 bedroom 2 bath home just off of Armand St in Monroe. 2 car carport, walled-in game room, enclosed patio pavilion. Brand new carpets throughout. Electric cook top stove, in-wall oven, dishwasher included.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4101 Lee Avenue
4101 Lee Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1738 sqft
Gas and Electric Window units provided by resident Laundry hookups Gas stove connection Fenced in back yard Front Porch No section 8 No Appliances Included Pet Friendly. All Electric
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Holly Ridge Dr
307 Holly Ridge Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath in North Monroe - Property Id: 130599 Very clean and nice 3 bedroom / 1 bath home located on Holly Ridge Dr. in north Monroe. Great neighborhood with good access to everything you could need. Minutes from schools and ULM.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
110 Pine St Unit 2
110 Pine St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in downtown West Monroe. This apartment is directly behind Romas italian restaurant in downtown West Monroe. The location is on the Ouachita river. Unit has spacious bedrooms with large windows and large closets as well.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 Jennifer lane - A
103 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1098 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 Jennifer Ln - C
117 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
966 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Visit www.mpmmonroe.com or call the office 3189142556
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
202 South 3rd Street - A
202 S 3rd St, West Monroe, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
450 sqft
One bedroom, one bath. all utilities included. (one person).
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
407 Filhiol Avenue
407 Filhiol Avenue, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE HARD WOOD FLOORS LARGE FENCED YARD ELECTRIC AND GAS WINDOW UNITS GAS STOVE NO FRIDGE INCLUDED 2 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE HARD WOOD FLOORS LARGE FENCED YARD ELECTRIC AND GAS WINDOW UNITS GAS STOVE NO FRIDGE INCLUDED
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1002 S 5th Street
1002 S 5th St, West Monroe, LA
1 Bedroom
$400
533 sqft
1 bed 1 bath apartment window unit electric and gas stove and fridge included no pets Fourplex 1 bed 1 bath apartment. window unit electric and gas
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
311 Beasley St.
311 Beasley Street, Lakeshore, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1336 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge). 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge).
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
201 Trenton Street - 1
201 Trenton St, West Monroe, LA
Studio
$1,500
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Trenton Street - 1 in West Monroe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
Studio
$545
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Westside Dr
107 Westside Drive, Claiborne, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
3 bedroom in West Monroe! - 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Kingsfield Loop
117 Kingsfield Loop, Ouachita County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Beautiful home in Sterlington! - Located on Kings fields Loop just off Hwy 165 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious backyard, garage, formal dining room, and extra living area Huge living area with beautiful stone fireplace and tons of natural
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
139 Jennifer Lane - 18
139 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 Willow Ridge Unit C
103 Willow Ridge Dr, Claiborne, LA
2 Bedrooms
$640
800 sqft
Quiet area in Highland Elementary School District. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quaint upstairs apartment unit. Located close to Downing Pines Road and Warren Drive. Large living room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
138 Jennifer Lane - 2
138 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Monroe, the median rent is $632 for a studio, $637 for a 1-bedroom, $822 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monroe, check out our monthly Monroe Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monroe from include Ruston, and West Monroe.