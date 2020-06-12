/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ruston, LA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2901 Arcadia Drive
2901 Arcadia Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
2901 Arcadia Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Three bedroom, one bath home in Ruston just minutes from LA Tech University.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue
2807 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5828746)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 W. Barnett Springs
1221 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823270)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 E Maryland Ave.
518 East Maryland Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1104 sqft
3 Bedroom Close to Campus and Downtown Ruston - This house features a 1 car carport, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a good sized back yard for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Tech Drive
408 Tech Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1620 sqft
408 Tech Drive Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4948262)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 S. Vienna Street
619 South Vienna Street, Ruston, LA
- Multiple students welcome! Lots of parking. Walk to Tech, Food, & Neighborhood Wal-Mart. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4860276)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 W Kentucky
1404 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed 2 Bath Home Centrally Located! - This is a 4 bed 2 bath home with a closed in carport that is used as the 4th bedroom. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1307 W Kentucky Ave.
1307 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1206 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 West California Ave
2700 West California Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2575 sqft
Huge Home with Lots of Ameneties - This SPACIOUS home has 3 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, plenty of room for entertaining guests or relax.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
508 James Street
508 James Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
NP
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1111 Cottonwood Drive
1111 Cottonwood Dr, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 Cottonwood Drive in Ruston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Alpine St
1407 Alpine Ave, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1275 sqft
1407 Alpine is a 3bed/1bath house located in Ruston. This house has been recently painted on the interior of the house. It also has new flooring in 2 of the bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
900 Sherwood Drive
900 Sherwood Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
900 Sherwood Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in the Cul-de-sac - This new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home was built at the end of Sherwood Drive and has plenty of parking.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1490 W Kentucky
1490 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1602 Bruin St.
1602 Bruin Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2097 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home, features a large family room and dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast area as well. Lots of space for entertaining on the covered back porch.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
820 Ponder
820 Ponder Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
-nice remodeled bathroom -hardwood floors throughout -washer and dryer hookups -gas stove -spacious PA
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
517 Melton Drive
517 Melton Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house has new flooring and paint $1100/month $1100 deposit No pets
Results within 5 miles of Ruston
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4150 Highway 818
4150 Louisiana Highway 818, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1692 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4933523)