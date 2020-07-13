Apartment List
218 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1713 sqft
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
J H Little Farms
331 TUDOR Avenue
331 Tudor Avenue, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice unit on 2nd floor! Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,washer/dryer; crown molding; lg bedrooms; decorative light fixtures; ceiling fans; central a/c and heat; berber carpet; tile in kitchen and bath; custom closets; smoke detectors;

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
22 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8730 GREEN Street
8730 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Section 8 tenants accepted. This Newly renovated 2/1 home is move-in ready. It's equipped with Beautiful Granite countertops, Refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-up. It wont last long.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
504 HYMAN Drive
504 Hyman Drive, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
200 MAINE Street
200 Maine Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute Single Family Home just blocks from Ochsner and short walk to levee. Huge back yard for entertaining, driveway and lots of natural light. Relax in the shade of front porch, Don't miss this one.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in River Ridge, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

