Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Prien, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Results within 1 mile of Prien
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$783
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Results within 5 miles of Prien
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3320 sqft
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
607 E Lagrange St
607 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near McNeese State University. Home has fully fenced in yard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining guests. Absolutely no pets allowed!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Fairview Ave
218 Fairview Ave, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Two bedroom two bath tri-plex in Sulphur. Home is conveniently located near I-10 and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
703 Patin Rd
703 Patin Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
Cozy one bedroom one bath apartment located in Westlake. Apartment comes with plenty of living space and an outside patio that over looks the Calcasieu river.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
727 Moss Street
727 Moss Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
History and charm are abound in this home located in Downtown Lake Charles. This 3 bedroom/3 bath home features a great room, music/library, dining room, sun/garden room, step saver kitchen with breakfast area and butlers pantry decked in cedar.
Results within 10 miles of Prien
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
161 E Dave Dugas Rd
161 East Dave Dugas Road, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this darling three bedroom two bath home has a large front porch. It sits on a large lot and has an outside storage shed. It is close to refineries and Hackberry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prien, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prien renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

