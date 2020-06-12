/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prien, LA
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1368 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
2117 13th Street
2117 13th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready 3/1 in Oak Park. This adorable home has been freshly painted, kitchen renovated and new flooring added. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove. There is an outside laundry (dryer included). Storage shed not included.
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.
612 Madeline St
612 Madeline St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home. Stained concrete floors throughout, custom cabinets, granite, walk in closets, outside storage and covered parking.
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.
513 Magnolia St
513 Magnolia Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home is located near shopping centers and I-10.
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
3823 Swanee St
3823 Swanee Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Spacious three bedroom two bath home located in Lake Charles. Home is minutes away from McNeese State University and shopping centers.
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .
