Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Welcome to this great family home with large rooms throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a formal living room leave plenty of space and tons of natural light. This home retains its historic charm with hardwood floors and nestled among lush landscaping and old growth trees. Washer & Dryer Hookups available. House is on a HUGE lot, with mature citrus and pecan trees.