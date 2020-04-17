706 Picard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Located in a quiet, 21 home community on 3 acres in Milton School district, near Picard Park- Basic housing- on slab, central heat and air, 2 Bedroom/1 bath, 16'x 16' living room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Range/oven- inside W/D connections, lots of closet space- Bedrooms are not small- One covered parking space and plenty of uncovered parking-Only the carport connects it to the house next door- Tenant pays for electricity and water, landlord pays for trash, sewer, and lawn care- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, $350 Pet fee- open 'Documents' to access the Lease Application forms