706 Picard Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:11 PM

706 Picard Road

706 Picard Road · (337) 962-6430
Location

706 Picard Road, Milton, LA 70508

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Located in a quiet, 21 home community on 3 acres in Milton School district, near Picard Park- Basic housing- on slab, central heat and air, 2 Bedroom/1 bath, 16'x 16' living room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Range/oven- inside W/D connections, lots of closet space- Bedrooms are not small- One covered parking space and plenty of uncovered parking-Only the carport connects it to the house next door- Tenant pays for electricity and water, landlord pays for trash, sewer, and lawn care- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, $350 Pet fee- open 'Documents' to access the Lease Application forms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Picard Road have any available units?
706 Picard Road has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Picard Road have?
Some of 706 Picard Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Picard Road currently offering any rent specials?
706 Picard Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Picard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Picard Road is pet friendly.
Does 706 Picard Road offer parking?
Yes, 706 Picard Road does offer parking.
Does 706 Picard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Picard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Picard Road have a pool?
No, 706 Picard Road does not have a pool.
Does 706 Picard Road have accessible units?
No, 706 Picard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Picard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Picard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Picard Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 Picard Road has units with air conditioning.
