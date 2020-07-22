Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

36 Studio Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Metairie living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3032 RIDGELAKE Drive
3032 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,350
810 sqft
Upstairs suite in centrally located 2-story brick building in Metairie. Excellent location convenient to Veterans Blvd., I-10, Esplanade Ave. and the Causeway.

1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.

1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
5240 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
5240 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$9,375
7500 sqft
Single-tenant investment property sits on busy Veterans Boulevard across from Rouse's Supermarket near Transcontinental.

1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
301 CLEARVIEW Parkway
301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,193
954 sqft
Great small office for lease on Clearview near Airline! 954 sf space offers approximately 650 sf of office space with the remainder as storage/warehouse. Great location for a variety of office uses. Call for an appointment.

1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.

1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4929 AIRLINE Drive
4929 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$12,500
31490 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 31,490 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and Transcontinental. This property has 200 linear feet of frontage on Airline Drive.

1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
1510 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
1510 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,200
710 sqft
3 rooms. Can be rented independently at $400 a month. Community kitchen and hall bath. All utilities included (electric, water, garbage). Cleaning and internet service included. Some furniture is available for a rental fee.

1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie

1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

1 Unit Available
Highway Park
2040 CALIFORNIA Avenue
2040 California Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$2,885
4000 sqft
Warehouse near the airport with 18 foot ceilings and a 14 foot access door. Includes a bathroom & 600 sq ft office and Additional side storage yard.
Results within 5 miles of Metairie
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.

1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1233 Decatur Street 9
1233 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$900
230 sqft
Small Studio in the French Quarter - Property Id: 316334 Small 3rd Floor Studio Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Fully Furnished Kitchen Nice Private Balcony Laundry on Site Street Parking No Pets No Smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.

1 Unit Available
Townsite
6015 4TH Street
6015 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$800
1450 sqft
commercial building C-1 Incomplete applications will NOT be reviewed.

1 Unit Available
Townsite
6023 4TH Street
6023 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$1,400
1536 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6023 4TH Street in Marrero. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Central City
2703 S BROAD Avenue
2703 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$3,000
1881 sqft
Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue.

1 Unit Available
Audubon
6023 MAGAZINE Street
6023 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,900
1250 sqft
Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC.

1 Unit Available
West Riverside
4737 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
4737 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,500
1844 sqft
High traffic corner restaurant/commercial space ready for your finishes available now! 1844 SF inside PLUS 844 SF of rare outdoor patio seating space included. Option to lease the 480 SQ adjacent apartment (open wall to increase commercial space).

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
2108 MAGAZINE Street
2108 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,500
1477 sqft
Beautiful light-filled commercial space zoned for many uses- 1477 square feet of open space with windows overlooking Magazine Street.

1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7800 OAK Street
7800 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,400
1704 sqft
Historic, very charming corner storefront! Suited for art gallery, coffee shop or other retail space. Plenty of walk by traffic in the neighborhood. Space includes approximately 1100 s.f downstairs w/bath and another approx. 600 s.f.

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1910 MAGAZINE Street
1910 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,000
2800 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease historical brick 2-level restaurant/commercial space on bustling Magazine Street-Lower Garden District. Zoned HU-B1. LIQUOR LICENSE IN PLACE.

1 Unit Available
Airport Industrial Park
16 W AIRLINE Highway
16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA
Studio
$1,000
690 sqft
Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1117 ST MARY Street
1117 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,100
469 sqft
LGD Retail Space for lease in the heart of the LGD retail corridor, just off Magazine Street. 1st floor Commercial Condo unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Metairie, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Metairie living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Metairie during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

