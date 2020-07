Amenities

507 Curtis St Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath just off Texas Hwy - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath just one block off the Texas Hwy and 2 blocks from the library.

This unit comes with a Refrigerator, Stove, Window AC and Space Heat. Small pets are possible with an approved application. To see other properties or to apply you can go online to magnoliarealtygroup.com and click on rentals or you can call (337) 392-1155.



(RLNE4056439)