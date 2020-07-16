Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kenner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
18 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
17 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Kenner, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kenner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

