Evangeline County, LA
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:01 PM

1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive

1057 Jno G Lewis Jr Drive · (337) 255-7401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1057 Jno G Lewis Jr Drive, Evangeline County, LA 71367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2320 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 2003, 2320 square foot doublewide home with large 12 X 20 porch. House sits on approximately 1 acre, and has a brand new metal roof, 2 fireplaces, all appliances, fresh paint and 2 fireplaces. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with large master suite, garden tub and shower. Huge den has a fireplace and entertainment center ready to go. Central A/C and heat.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have any available units?
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have?
Some of 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evangeline County.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive offer parking?
No, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have a pool?
No, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive has units with air conditioning.
