Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Rapides County, LA

1 Unit Available
5472 Old Marksville Hwy
5472 Old Marksville Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
5472 Old Marksville Hwy - Completely Renovated - 3 bedroom 1 bath $1,050.00 rent $1,000.

1 Unit Available
Garden District
2343-E Jackson Street
2343 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2343 Jackson St. unit E - Asher Arms Apartments - 2 bedroom 2 bath $695.00 rent $500.00 deposit (GATED PROPERTY) Downstairs unit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central air and heat, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, window coverings.

1 Unit Available
929 Bayou Trace
929 Bayou Trace Drive, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
929 Bayou Trace - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome - $1,250.00 rent $900.

1 Unit Available
1933 Orchard
1933 Orchard Street, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1933 Orchard - off Bolton Ave MOVE IN SPECIAL - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $595 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, washer dryer connections, window coverings.

1 Unit Available
8197 Hwy 71 S Apt #1
8197 Highway 71 S, Rapides County, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
****8197 Hwy 71 Apartment #1, Lecompte (Just past LSUA) - 1 bedroom 1 bath $475.00 rent $400.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, ceiling fans, laundry facility on property.

1 Unit Available
4003 Monroe Hwy
4003 Monroe Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
****4003 Monroe Hwy - Ball - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,185.00 rent $900.

1 Unit Available
806 Chandler Drive
806 Chandler Drive, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
****806 Chandler Drive - Ball, off Paradise Rd - 3 bedroom 1 bath $850.00 rent $800.

1 Unit Available
6132 Masonic Drive
6132 Masonic Drive, Rapides County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 sqft
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large den. Formal Living Room, Double Carport, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook ups. New Carpeting throughout, On a Nice Shaded Lot in quite area, Good school district.

1 Unit Available
191 Leche St.
191 Leche St, Pineville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
****191 Leche St - Pineville - 2 bedroom 1 bath $575.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, window coverings. NO PETS This unit will accept The Housing Authority will approved application.
1 Unit Available
9970 U.S. 165 N - B2
9970 US Route 165, Grant County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Call our office at 318-914-2556 to set up an appointment or visit our website at mpmmonroe.com to see our other listings and start your free application! 2 Bedroom/ 2 bath apartment. Owner provides grass and parking lot maintenance.
1 Unit Available
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive
1057 Jno G Lewis Jr Drive, Evangeline County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2320 sqft
Newly remodeled 2003, 2320 square foot doublewide home with large 12 X 20 porch. House sits on approximately 1 acre, and has a brand new metal roof, 2 fireplaces, all appliances, fresh paint and 2 fireplaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rapides County?
Apartment Rentals in Rapides County start at $450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rapides County?
Some of the colleges located in the Rapides County area include McNeese State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Rapides County have apartments for rent?
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Broussard, Westlake, and Eunice have apartments for rent.

