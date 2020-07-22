/
rapides county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Rapides County, LA📍
1 Unit Available
5472 Old Marksville Hwy
5472 Old Marksville Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
5472 Old Marksville Hwy - Completely Renovated - 3 bedroom 1 bath $1,050.00 rent $1,000.
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2343-E Jackson Street
2343 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2343 Jackson St. unit E - Asher Arms Apartments - 2 bedroom 2 bath $695.00 rent $500.00 deposit (GATED PROPERTY) Downstairs unit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central air and heat, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, window coverings.
1 Unit Available
929 Bayou Trace
929 Bayou Trace Drive, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
929 Bayou Trace - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome - $1,250.00 rent $900.
1 Unit Available
1933 Orchard
1933 Orchard Street, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1933 Orchard - off Bolton Ave MOVE IN SPECIAL - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $595 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, washer dryer connections, window coverings.
1 Unit Available
8197 Hwy 71 S Apt #1
8197 Highway 71 S, Rapides County, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
****8197 Hwy 71 Apartment #1, Lecompte (Just past LSUA) - 1 bedroom 1 bath $475.00 rent $400.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, ceiling fans, laundry facility on property.
1 Unit Available
4003 Monroe Hwy
4003 Monroe Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
****4003 Monroe Hwy - Ball - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,185.00 rent $900.
1 Unit Available
806 Chandler Drive
806 Chandler Drive, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
****806 Chandler Drive - Ball, off Paradise Rd - 3 bedroom 1 bath $850.00 rent $800.
1 Unit Available
6132 Masonic Drive
6132 Masonic Drive, Rapides County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 sqft
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large den. Formal Living Room, Double Carport, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook ups. New Carpeting throughout, On a Nice Shaded Lot in quite area, Good school district.
1 Unit Available
191 Leche St.
191 Leche St, Pineville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
****191 Leche St - Pineville - 2 bedroom 1 bath $575.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, window coverings. NO PETS This unit will accept The Housing Authority will approved application.
Results within 1 mile of Rapides County
1 Unit Available
9970 U.S. 165 N - B2
9970 US Route 165, Grant County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Call our office at 318-914-2556 to set up an appointment or visit our website at mpmmonroe.com to see our other listings and start your free application! 2 Bedroom/ 2 bath apartment. Owner provides grass and parking lot maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Rapides County
1 Unit Available
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive
1057 Jno G Lewis Jr Drive, Evangeline County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2320 sqft
Newly remodeled 2003, 2320 square foot doublewide home with large 12 X 20 porch. House sits on approximately 1 acre, and has a brand new metal roof, 2 fireplaces, all appliances, fresh paint and 2 fireplaces.
