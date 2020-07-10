/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Denham Springs
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 03:53pm
Contact for Availability
29252 Red Willow Drive
29252 Red Willow Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully re-done home in the heart of Denham. Huge fenced in backyard with covered parking and storage shed. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
10353 Fountain Lane
10353 Fountain Ln, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2051 sqft
Beautiful new home in highly sought after Cella Gardens neighborhood. Minutes away from all the restaurants and shopping at Juban Crossing. 4 bedroom home with a beautiful open open floor plan and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Denham Springs
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
12 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 07/31/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12862 Hazlewood Dr.
12862 Hazlewood Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1098 sqft
12862 Hazlewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 Cute home in Woodland Crossing - DID NOT FLOOD! This 3bd/1ba home is located in Woodland Crossing and sit on a large lot. The neighborhood is conveniently located between the Juban and Walker interstate exits.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
25684 Buffwood Street
25684 Buffwood Street, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1900 sqft
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
1824 Winter Ridge
1824 Winter Ridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
- (RLNE5337720)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Denham Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
