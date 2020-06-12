/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM
49 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1076 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$993
953 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
42 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
24 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Denham Springs
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
Results within 5 miles of Denham Springs
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
O'Neal
48 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1119 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
4384 Stumberg Lane
4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1186 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13424 Lonnie Wascom Dr Lot 2B
13424 Lonnie Wascom Road, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Duplex located off Walker North Rd., seconds away from Levi Milton Elementary.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.
Results within 10 miles of Denham Springs
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Shenandoah
10 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
South Baton Rouge
35 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Airline/Jefferson
9 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
