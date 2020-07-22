198 Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chalmette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.
Results within 1 mile of Chalmette

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
442 FRISCOVILLE Avenue
442 Friscoville Ave, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Adorable Victorian cottage with 11' ceilings and original hardwood floors that was once located at the LeBeau Plantation. Unit was totally gutted and renovated with all new plumbing, electric, HVAC with full set of appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Results within 5 miles of Chalmette
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1216 Royal Street 5
1216 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment on Royal Street - Property Id: 316364 $1,500/month OR $1,700/month with Assigned Parking Space Security Deposit Same as Rent Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen (including

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
1945 PACE Boulevard
1945 Pace Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME ! OWNER PAYS WATER.. No carpet. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Unit comes with fridge. Ready for move in. Lots of parking. Very Roomy unit !

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5429 PARIS Road
5429 Paris Road, St. Bernard County, LA
Studio
$4,900
6400 sqft
6,400 square foot, two-story office building is on an approximate 1 acre site with 4 covered parking bays, ample outdoor parking, and a 40' X 60' outdoor fenced area. The 4 covered parking bays measure ~20' X 90' and can be used as storage space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
519 WILKINSON Street
519 Wilkinson Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
885 sqft
Dating back to 1844, The Historic Annex of Jackson Brewery Welcomes You Home. Total Renovation in 2017, this Third Floor One Bedroom, One Bath features Hardwood Floors, Quartz & Marble Kitchen, Chandelier Entry/Security with Local Art and Elevator.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1212 N RAMPART Street
1212 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1003 sqft
Quintessential French Quarter condo has a large wrought iron lace gallery/balcony and amazing views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1706 FRENCHMEN Street
1706 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
You may find yourself living in a shotgun shack. Frenchmen street Shotgun double available August 1st. This 2 bed/1 bath rental has separate kitchen & living areas with hardwood floors and 12 foot ceilings throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chalmette, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chalmette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

