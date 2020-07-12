Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Central, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Central apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Central
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookstown
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Farms
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
429 Kimmeridge Dr.
429 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
Huge Newly Renovated Home - This home has an open floor plan AND 2600 square feet. It is 4bd/2.5 ba with a formal dining room/living room and a man cave.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Zachary
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Baker
3304 Grant Street
3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision. This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet).

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
744 Elizabeth
744 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
744 Elizabeth Dr in Broadmoor - This spacious home is located off Goodwood Blvd in Broadmoor Subdivision. There is a dbl garage with large storage, a living/dining room, and a den/family room by the kitchen. There laminate, carpet & tile flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.
City Guide for Central, LA

"Central City Louisiana / Ive got a long way to go / and I aint gonna be movin slow / Im gonna fly right through the breeze / like I got a new pair of wings." (-- Taylor Hollingsworth, "Central City")

Located deep in the heart of New Orleans, Central is a bustling town filled with character, history and fascinating individuals intent on distinctive lives.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Central, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Central apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

