3 bedroom apartments
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central, LA
Central
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;
Central
5641 Mapleton Dr
5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922 This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located.
Central
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Central
9327 Monhegan Street
9327 Monhegan Ave, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1653 sqft
cutest little family home! - This precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located conveniently off of Blackwater road in Baker. The cute cottage style exterior is perfectly complimented with the bright, newly updated interior.
Central
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.
Central
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
Monticello
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Monticello
4536 Sarasota Dr.
4536 Sarasota Drive, Monticello, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1368 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Broadmoor
10233 Mollylea drive
10233 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
11124 Maxwell Drive
11124 Maxwell Drive, Livingston County, LA
Broadmoor
9655 Judi Avenue
9655 Judi Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1901 sqft
Shenandoah
5150 Antioch Blvd
5150 Antioch Boulevard, Shenandoah, LA
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148 Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants.
Old Goodwood
157 Ocean Dr
157 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 06/14/20 Spacious three bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 297536 Location is very quiet with two car enclosed garage..all appliances..hardwood, carpet,tile floors. All walk in closets with shelves. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Victoria Farms
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.
8817 Shadow Bluff
8817 Shadow Bluff Avenue, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1394 sqft
Shadow Bluff - Home in excellent condition. Home features a large living room, breakfast area and kitchen as well as nice sized bedrooms.
26195 Fallen Oaks Dr.
26195 Fallen Oaks Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1331 sqft
Fallen Oaks - Beautiful home located on large corner lot & completely renovated. No carpet, and brand new fixtures & finishes throughout. Large rear carport, covered patio & wooden deck in back yard. Very nice home, ready for occupancy.
Glen Oaks - Zion City
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)