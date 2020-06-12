Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM

156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central, LA

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
5641 Mapleton Dr
5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922 This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
9327 Monhegan Street
9327 Monhegan Ave, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1653 sqft
cutest little family home! - This precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located conveniently off of Blackwater road in Baker. The cute cottage style exterior is perfectly complimented with the bright, newly updated interior.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
Results within 1 mile of Central
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monticello
1 Unit Available
4536 Sarasota Dr.
4536 Sarasota Drive, Monticello, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Results within 5 miles of Central
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
$
24 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1368 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
10233 Mollylea drive
10233 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
- (RLNE5851451)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11124 Maxwell Drive
11124 Maxwell Drive, Livingston County, LA
- (RLNE5851452)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
9655 Judi Avenue
9655 Judi Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1901 sqft
- (RLNE5851453)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5150 Antioch Blvd
5150 Antioch Boulevard, Shenandoah, LA
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148 Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
157 Ocean Dr
157 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 06/14/20 Spacious three bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 297536 Location is very quiet with two car enclosed garage..all appliances..hardwood, carpet,tile floors. All walk in closets with shelves. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8817 Shadow Bluff
8817 Shadow Bluff Avenue, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1394 sqft
Shadow Bluff - Home in excellent condition. Home features a large living room, breakfast area and kitchen as well as nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26195 Fallen Oaks Dr.
26195 Fallen Oaks Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1331 sqft
Fallen Oaks - Beautiful home located on large corner lot & completely renovated. No carpet, and brand new fixtures & finishes throughout. Large rear carport, covered patio & wooden deck in back yard. Very nice home, ready for occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)

