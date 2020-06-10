10933 Ida Avenue

Amenities

This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances, and a large walk in pantry with plenty of storage. The living room has a large brick fireplace and plenty of space for the family. The large backyard comes equipped with rain barrels and also has a huge storage shed. Give us a call to make this home yours today!



Rent to Own, lease option, bad credit ok, no bank needed



Asking 199k

$1700/mo rent

Non-refundable down payment/option fee required($20,000)

$45 application fee

Pets ok, will require pet fee



A lease option/rent-to-own agreement is a deal in which you commit to renting a property for a specific period of time, with the option of buying it before the lease runs out. There is a down payment/option fee which secures the property for you to purchase.



Call or text anytime between 8-6 daily.

225-258-2606