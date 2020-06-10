All apartments in Central
10933 Ida Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:06 AM

10933 Ida Avenue

10933 Ida Avenue · (225) 258-2606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA 70818
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met.

This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances, and a large walk in pantry with plenty of storage. The living room has a large brick fireplace and plenty of space for the family. The large backyard comes equipped with rain barrels and also has a huge storage shed. Give us a call to make this home yours today!

Rent to Own, lease option, bad credit ok, no bank needed

Asking 199k
$1700/mo rent
Non-refundable down payment/option fee required($20,000)
$45 application fee
Pets ok, will require pet fee

A lease option/rent-to-own agreement is a deal in which you commit to renting a property for a specific period of time, with the option of buying it before the lease runs out. There is a down payment/option fee which secures the property for you to purchase.

Call or text anytime between 8-6 daily.
225-258-2606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10933 Ida Avenue have any available units?
10933 Ida Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10933 Ida Avenue have?
Some of 10933 Ida Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10933 Ida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10933 Ida Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10933 Ida Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10933 Ida Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10933 Ida Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10933 Ida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue have a pool?
No, 10933 Ida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10933 Ida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10933 Ida Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10933 Ida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10933 Ida Avenue has units with air conditioning.
