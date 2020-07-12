Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broussard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
610 Pillette Road
610 Pillette Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
Large Condo with living room, dining room, kitchen, open. All appliances included ( stove , Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Split floor plan with each bedroom having bath and walk in closet. Washer / dryer hook-ups. Ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$697
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$544
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$723
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$778
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
20 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 Bellevue Street
440 Bellevue Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
440 Bellevue Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fenced in backyard, covered carport near UL Campus. Must see to appreciate (RLNE4448075)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Breton Dr
207 Breton Drive, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single family home in Lafayette 2 car parking Central air and heat Stove and Fridge included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889090)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Rue Chavaniac
144 Rue Chavaniac, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful Rental near Ambassador - 2400 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage and Guest house/Craft Room Call 337.772.8005 for Showings (RLNE4710109)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Broussard, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broussard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

