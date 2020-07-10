404 Cedar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This home is emaculate with all new, paint, beautiful hardwood and sitting on a quite court. Completely fenced in back yard with loads of privacy, fruit trees, concrete patio and gas grill. The home features a large eat in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space, a formal dining area and great room, master bedroom with tray ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub. The home is minutes from shopping or I64 for a quick commute to Lexington or other surrounding areas. Available for occupancy July 15th. Please visit our website at www.assurancerealtyky.com