Winchester, KY
404 Cedar Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

404 Cedar Street

404 Cedar Ct · (859) 296-4663
Location

404 Cedar Ct, Winchester, KY 40391

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This home is emaculate with all new, paint, beautiful hardwood and sitting on a quite court. Completely fenced in back yard with loads of privacy, fruit trees, concrete patio and gas grill. The home features a large eat in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space, a formal dining area and great room, master bedroom with tray ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub. The home is minutes from shopping or I64 for a quick commute to Lexington or other surrounding areas. Available for occupancy July 15th. Please visit our website at www.assurancerealtyky.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Cedar Street have any available units?
404 Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Cedar Street have?
Some of 404 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 404 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 404 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 404 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
