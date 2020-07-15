Rent Calculator
Home
/
Vine Grove, KY
/
218 BLUERIDGE WAY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 BLUERIDGE WAY
218 Blue Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
218 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY 40175
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
218 Blueridge Way - 3 bed 2 bath
$1255
(RLNE5861841)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have any available units?
218 BLUERIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vine Grove, KY
.
Is 218 BLUERIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
218 BLUERIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 BLUERIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vine Grove
.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 BLUERIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 BLUERIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
